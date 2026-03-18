Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2026

March 18, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
9-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:23 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:35 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:50 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Near shore buoys show the current moderate, medium period north swell has peaked and is trending down. Thus the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf along north facing shores will continue to gradually decline through Friday as the swell shifts out of the north and north- northeast. A small reinforcing pulse out of the north is expect Saturday. A new small to moderate long period west- northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and hold through early next week. 


Surf along south shores will see moderate surf just below advisory criteria as a long period south swell peaks tonight and holds through Thursday. The next small, long period south swell will fill in Saturday and peak Sunday, providing a small boost in surf along south facing shores before fading into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average due to the lack of trades locally and upstream through the weekend. The exception will be for east facing shores exposed to north- northeast swells Thursday through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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