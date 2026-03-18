Term-limited Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami running for Hawaiʻi lieutenant governor

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami announced he is running for lieutenant governor of Hawaiʻi with his wife, Monica, and daughter, Hailee, by his side at Gaylord’s restaurant in LIhue on March 17, 2026. (Xiomara Yamileth/Kauaʻi Now)

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami announced during an emotional press conference on Tuesday morning that he is running for lieutenant governor of Hawaiʻi.

“This morning I woke up and I was just a ball of nerves,” the 49-year-old Kawakami said at Gaylordʻs, a restaurant in Līhuʻe.

Kawakami will try to unseat Sylvia Luke in August in the Democratic primary.

During his speech, Kawakami highlighted his administration’s seven-year record and called for unity across the state.

“This race is about who we are running for — our home, our people and the future of Hawaiʻi,” he said.

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Kawakami, who has served as the island’s 11th mayor since Dec. 3, 2018, can not run again due to term limits. His second and final term ends in December.

Kawakami said Tuesday his decision to run for lieutenant governor, the second highest position in the state, is rooted in a belief that government should serve residents, pointing to efforts to improve infrastructure, expand affordable housing and modernize county services.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami announced he is running for lieutenant governor with supporters at his side at Gaylord’s restaurant in LIhue on March 17, 2026. (Xiomara Yamileth/Kauaʻi Now)

He cited initiatives such as reducing wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles and partnering with the private sector to deliver lower-cost housing, including single-family homes priced below $500,000 at the Lima Ola development.

He also pointed to policies aimed at easing the burden on local residents, including shifting more financial responsibility to visitors and investing in public spaces and services for kūpuna and veterans.

Dan Giovanni is running Kawakami’s campaign.

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“He’s merciless because he’s got me going on a plane and we’re hitting that campaign trail from today,” Kawakami said. “And so I’m going to just need your understanding. I will always be here, but we’ve got to race. So we’ve got to win.

At times becoming teary eyed, Kawakami spoke about his late parents and his desire to inspire young people from small communities, saying his campaign would focus on restoring trust in government and bringing people together.

“When we are at our bottom and when we are faced with disasters, this island has something special,” Kawakami said. “It makes my job as mayor so easy because our spirit is always to take care of one another.

“We don’t let politics, we don’t let personal, deeply-held beliefs divide us. And I really believe that on this campaign, we can start to heal people because there’s a lot of healing that needs to go on.”

Kawakami already has amassed a campaign war chest that has raised nearly $400,000 with $140,000 in expenditures, according to the latest State of Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission Disclosure report ending Dec. 31, 2025.

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Following the announcement, Kawakami’s wife Monica Kawakami said the moment was both overwhelming and deeply meaningful for their family.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “This was so unexpected, but a dream of his forever, so I’m just happy to be able to support him.

“We’re taking each day as it comes.”

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She said the couple chose the announcement location at Gaylord’s because of its personal significance, describing it as a place where they have spent time celebrating family milestones.

She also thanked the Kauaʻi community for its continued support.

“We are so grateful for the love and support they’ve shown us throughout the years,” she said. “We hope to make them proud, and we’re going to work very, very hard.”

Kawakami had previous served on the Kauaʻi County Council from 2008 to 2011 and 2016-2018. In between, he served as a member of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives from April 4, 2011 to Nov. 8, 2016.

Photo Credit: County of Kaua’i

Three candidates currently have filed to run for Kauaʻi mayor: Kauaiʻi County Council chairman Mel Rapozo, Kauaʻi County Councilmember Felicia Cowden and former Kauaʻi mayor and current councilmember Bernard Carvalho Jr.

Kawakami gave his last State of the County address on March 11, thanking the Garden Island community for its support over the past seven years and highlighting progress in housing, infrastructure and public safety during his administration.