The Shops at Wailea hosts Easter celebration with festive activities

Easter at The Shops at Wailea. Complimentary Event Features Face Painting, a Magic Show and Treats for Keiki. PC: The Shops at Wailea

Easter brings a touch of springtime magic to Maui as The Shops at Wailea invites guests to a festive celebration on Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. The complimentary event welcomes locals and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities, including an Easter bunny meet-and-greet, face painting and a live magic performance.

Guests can visit the Easter bunny for photos and a special treat during the meet-and-greet from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Middle Valley on the Lower Level between Mahina and TravisMathew. During that time, keiki (children) can enjoy face painting in front of Rip Curl, adding colorful designs to the afternoon festivities.

Easter at The Shops at Wailea. Complimentary Event Features Face Painting, a Magic Show and Treats for Keiki. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The event concludes with a lively magic show by Maui magician Brenton Keith & His Bag ‘O Tricks from 1–2 p.m. at the Lower Level Performance Area. Known for interactive illusions and playful humor, the performance brings the ʻohana (family) together for a lighthearted finale.

Easter at The Shops at Wailea. Complimentary Event Features Face Painting, a Magic Show and Treats for Keiki. PC: The Shops at Wailea

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“Easter is a special time for ʻohana and we’re pleased to offer a welcoming place where our community can celebrate together,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “From meeting the Easter bunny to enjoying the magic show, these shared moments help create lasting memories for our guests.”

Guests are invited to extend their visit by exploring the Center’s collection of signature restaurants, including Aurum Maui, Lineage, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, The Pint & Cork, Waikiki Brewing Company and Island Vintage Coffee. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.