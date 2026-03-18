Wailuku man taken into custody after police response to abuse report at Kīhei residence

On Monday, March 16, 2026, at approximately 8:24 a.m., officers with the Maui Police Department responded to a residence on Anapa Place in Kīhei for a reported Abuse of Family or Household Member type incident involving a 41-year-old Wailuku man.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a bedroom, and upon further checks, it was revealed that the man had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. The man then retreated into an attached bathroom, barricaded himself inside, and made statements indicating he was armed with a knife and threatened self-harm.

Officers immediately secured the residence and established a perimeter while awaiting the arrival of the Maui Police Department’s Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Negotiators were able to communicate with the man briefly, and at approximately 12:29 p.m., he was safely taken into custody without further incident.

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Medical personnel responded to the scene and provided treatment before the man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation, where he remains under medical care.

No officers or other individuals were injured during the incident.