Maui News

Water tanks relocated from Von Tempsky Community Center to support additional areas

March 18, 2026, 4:36 PM HST
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The potable water tanks (water buffalos) previously stationed at the Von Tempsky Community Center (Kula Community Center) have been relocated to Ching’s Store and ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store to provide additional support in those areas.

Due to water main breaks caused by the recent Kona storm, some areas of Kula are experiencing outages and low water pressure. Potable water tanks have been deployed to assist affected residents.

Crews are actively assessing damage and working to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

Water buffalos are currently available at the following locations:

  • Ching’s Store
  • Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway
  • ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store and Grill
  • Harold W. Rice Memorial Park
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