County DEM encourages residential green waste removal ahead of new kona storm

Greenwaste in East Maui. PC: Maui Humane Society.

With a new kona low storm approaching, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management encourages residents to remove clean, vegetative debris and other green waste from their properties by taking it to green waste collections locations.

Residents may transport green waste directly to County landfills, including Maui EKO Systems at the Central Maui Landfill and Hawai’i Organics Compost along Kuihelani Highway.

In the aftermath of the recent severe kona storm, the County of Maui is mobilizing resources to assist residents with property cleanup and is outlining a multiphased approach for debris removal. The County is urging residents to begin consolidating storm-related waste to help expedite the collection process.

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Residential pickup of other storm-related debris, including construction materials, electronics and appliances, will be scheduled in coming days. Residents are encouraged to monitor official County announcements for updates on these additional collection phases.

All Maui County residents and businesses should report storm damage and debris to Crisis Track. Go to Maui Emergency Management Agency at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA to find the reporting link.

For information on MEMA or kona storm damage assessments, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mema or call MEMA at 808-270-7285. For general information on DEM, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/dem.