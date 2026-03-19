County of Maui prepares for new kona storm — Update 2 p.m. March 19, 2026

2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Storm update:

A National Weather Service flood watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. today, March 19, until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2026, for Maui County and the rest of the state. The new kona low storm will not be as strong as last week’s storm, according to NWS. However, with the ground already saturated from recent flooding, the threat increases for potential flash flooding, falling trees and landslides. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated, according to NWS, and the heaviest rain is expected Friday night through Saturday.

Road advisories:

The public is strongly advised AGAINST driving through pooling or moving water. Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui Police Department are urging residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the storm to allow for emergency access and minimize safety concerns. Roadways are anticipated to pose hazards due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space.

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Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is limited to emergency vehicles, essential workers and local traffic due to multiple roadway blockages, ongoing repair work and dangerous conditions. The Maui Police Department is continuing checkpoint enforcement during daylight hours from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Hāna Highway. Haleakalā National Park’s summit and Kīpahulu districts are closed, according to the National Park Service. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Road closures:

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

County preparation:

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County preparations include the following:

Department of Human Concerns confirmed with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku that beds and other resources are available for unsheltered individuals. Unsheltered individuals seeking dry shelter ahead of the storm may go directly to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku and must sign in at the operations desk for assistance.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should storm impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works has been preparing personnel and equipment for emergency response, as well as conducting kona storm damage repairs that include road patching, road clearance, stabilizing banks, shoulder work and mud / debris removal, among other efforts, across Maui County.

The County Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS has emergency crews working daily to repair kona storm damage to water lines and other infrastructure.

Storm background

The new kona storm forecast to reach the state beginning today follows a severe kona storm that impacted the state March 13 to 16, 2026. Maui received the highest rainfall totals in the state from the first kona storm, and wind speeds were second highest in the state, according to NWS data. Flooding and wind severely damaged portions of South Maui, ‘Īao, Upper Kula, East Maui and Lahaina.

Damage assessments:

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MEMA is working with local and state partners to assess damage from the first kona storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the first storm are encouraged to submit damage reports at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help the County document impacts, prioritize response efforts, and support requests for state and federal recovery funding for the overall disaster. Submitting a report does not provide direct assistance to individuals or businesses, but it helps the County demonstrate the full extent of storm damage. More information will be provided next week for reporting damage from kona storm 2.

More information:

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.