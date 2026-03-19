HIDOE continues storm damage assessments; Konawaena High to transition to distance learning

Schools statewide report nearly 300 storm-related work orders; Hawaiʻi Island campus shifting to distance learning during repairs. Konawaena flooding. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education continues to assess impacts to campuses statewide following the recent Kona Low storm, which brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds across multiple islands.

As of this week, the Department has received nearly 300 work orders related to storm damage, with the majority reported on Oʻahu. The most common issues involve roof leaks and water intrusion into classrooms, accounting for about half of all reports, followed by downed trees, debris and localized flooding. In addition, 26 incidents have been reported for insurance review, reflecting more significant damage at a smaller number of campuses.

Konawaena flooding / storm damage. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

While many schools experienced minor to moderate impacts, some campuses on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui reported more extensive damage, including widespread water intrusion across multiple classrooms and buildings, and significant roof damage. Full assessments are ongoing as facilities teams continue to access campuses and prioritize repairs.

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At Konawaena High School in West Hawai‘i, a recent assessment found that a majority of instructional spaces require professional cleaning and structural repairs. The school will be closed to students the week of March 23-27 to allow time for cleanup and repair work, and students should not report to campus during that time. School staff will use the week to prepare for the transition to distance learning (March 26 is a state-observed holiday). Konawaena High will then transition to distance learning beginning Monday, March 30, while remediation efforts continue.

HIDOE and school leadership are working to support approximately 850 students during this transition, including ensuring access to technology, instructional materials and grab-and-go meal service. Additional information will be shared directly with families and staff as plans are finalized.

“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of our school leaders, facilities crews and staff who have mobilized quickly to support recovery efforts across the state,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We also recognize the disruption this has caused for some of our school communities, including those transitioning to distance learning, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way. With students and teachers off campus for spring break, our teams have valuable time to focus on cleanup and repairs.”

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All other schools are expected to reopen following the break. The Department will continue working closely with state and county partners to assess damage, complete repairs and support schools as they safely resume normal operations.