Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2026

March 19, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 09:04 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:57 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:15 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period north swell will continue a slow decline as it shifts out of the north-northeast Friday. A moderate reinforcing north-northeast swell is due Saturday and Sunday, and a small, overlapping west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and hold into Monday. Early next week, a potentially larger pulse of medium period north-northeast swell could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level. Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north swell, surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. As northeast trade winds develop early next week, rough surf will return to east facing shores, and some areas exposed to the north-northeast swell may approach the advisory level. 


A moderate south swell will diminish tonight and Friday, followed by a small south-southwest swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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