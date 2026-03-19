Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period north swell will continue a slow decline as it shifts out of the north-northeast Friday. A moderate reinforcing north-northeast swell is due Saturday and Sunday, and a small, overlapping west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and hold into Monday. Early next week, a potentially larger pulse of medium period north-northeast swell could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level. Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north swell, surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. As northeast trade winds develop early next week, rough surf will return to east facing shores, and some areas exposed to the north-northeast swell may approach the advisory level.
A moderate south swell will diminish tonight and Friday, followed by a small south-southwest swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com