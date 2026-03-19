Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 09:04 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:57 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:15 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period north swell will continue a slow decline as it shifts out of the north-northeast Friday. A moderate reinforcing north-northeast swell is due Saturday and Sunday, and a small, overlapping west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Saturday and hold into Monday. Early next week, a potentially larger pulse of medium period north-northeast swell could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level. Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north swell, surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. As northeast trade winds develop early next week, rough surf will return to east facing shores, and some areas exposed to the north-northeast swell may approach the advisory level.

A moderate south swell will diminish tonight and Friday, followed by a small south-southwest swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.