MEO seeks community responses for its 2026 Client Survey

MEO Business Center Director, David Daly leads a workshop about the agency’s Agricultural Micro Grant program on Jan. 27, 2026. Clients can share their feedback on all MEO services through Friday, April 3.

Maui Economic Opportunity is seeking responses from clients across Maui, Moloka’i, and Lana’i for its 2026 client survey.

Input from the community helps MEO to better understand the experiences of those it assists throughout Maui County and plays an important role in evaluating and improving its programs and services.

“Providing excellent service that meets the needs of our community is our top priority,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “Feedback from our annual survey helps us to ensure we are providing services in ways that best support our clients and the community.”

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The survey closes on Friday, April 3, 2026. Hard copies were mailed to all active Human Services Transportation clients on March 17, and are also available at MEO offices county-wide.

The survey is also available at MEO’s website:

For more information, contact the MEO office at 808-249-2990 or email info@meoinc.org.