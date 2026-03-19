Maui News

New accessibility tools for online documents now available on County-managed websites

March 19, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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County of Maui logo

PDF conversion software called DocAccess has been launched on County of Maui-managed websites to provide several new accessibility and translation features.

Website users, starting March 16, 2026, are able to use DocAccess to instantly convert PDF documents into an accessible, ADA-compliant, searchable format, as well as translate documents into 150-plus languages, including ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. The software also allows smart searching other document types, such as a summary.

The DocAccess upgrade works alongside the existing AudioEye toolbar, which lets users customize their browsing experience by turning on accessibility features including the ability to adjust font size and color contrast.

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The website improvements are part of the County’s efforts to achieve full compliance with the new Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA standards, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To learn more, review an Online DocAccess Guide at PDF Guide Document Center Link or download a printable PDF here: https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/158912/How-to-Use-DocAccess-PDF.

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