Aloha United Way distributes more than $760,000 to community organizations across Hawaiʻi

Aloha United Way ALICE Cohort Convening – Feb 7, 2025

Aloha United Way has distributed more than $760,000 to 45 community-based organizations during the first two months of 2026, supporting programs that address food security, housing, housing stability, workforce development and other essential needs.

The funding was awarded through AUW’s Safety Net Fund and the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Fund, which support nonprofit organizations working directly with residents facing financial hardships.

Aloha United Way ALICE Cohort Convening – Feb 7, 2025

“Thousands of residents across Hawaiʻi are just one paycheck away from being in financial crisis,” said AUW President and CEO Michelle Bartell. “An unexpected medical bill, car repair or natural disaster can quickly push a family into instability. These funds help ensure our nonprofit partners have the resources to respond when people need help most.”

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In February, AUW distributed $420,000 to 33 Safety Net Fund grantees. The total included support raised through Workplace Giving Campaigns and the Hawaiʻi Resilience Task Force’s Aloha for Hawaiʻi effort.

The Safety Net Fund helps local nonprofits respond quickly to urgent community needs, providing support for residents who may not qualify for government assistance or who face immediate challenges such as food insecurity, housing instability or emergency expenses. A full list of Safety Net Fund grantees is available at AUW.org/about/safety-net-fund.

Aloha United Way ALICE Cohort Convening – Feb 7, 2025

During the same month, AUW distributed $341,250 to 21 organizations through the ALICE Fund.

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Established in 2018, the ALICE Fund supports innovative programs and pilot projects designed to help ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households. These households earn above the federal poverty level but still struggle to afford basic necessities such as housing, food, transporation and health care.

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The fund provides resources for nonprofits to test new approaches, expand services and develop solutions that address the root causes of financial instability. More information about the ALICE Fund is available at AUW.org/about/ALICE-initiative/ALICE-fund/.