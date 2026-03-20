Consumer Alert: ACE Rent A Car Maui operations have ceased

Maui Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at Kahului Airport. PC: file Maui Now.

The state of Hawaiʻi Office of Consumer Protection is alerting consumers who have reservations with ACE Rent A Car Maui to make alternative arrangements, as OCP has confirmed with company personnel at Ace Customer Care that the company has ceased doing business on Maui and has no intention of honoring existing bookings. Travelers who pre-booked rental vehicles through this company can expect to find no shuttle service available and no personnel to assist them upon their arrival at Kahului Airport.

OCP strongly urges affected travelers to direct all questions and concerns with reservations and refunds to the company’s Customer Care Department via telephone at 844-874-3966, or via email to customercare@acerentacar.com.

OCP also suggests that affected travelers:

Seek alternative rental car options available at Kahului Airport immediately.

Contact their credit card company or payment processor to dispute any pre-paid charges.

File a formal complaint with OCP if the company is unable to provide a full refund where one is due.

Retain all documentation, including reservation confirmations, receipts, and any correspondence with ACE Rent A Car.

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ACE Rent A Car’s Maui operations (operated by Tropical Holdings, dba ACE Rent A Car), are located at 445 Kele Street, Kahului, HI 96732.

Consumers should be aware that there is a separately owned ACE Rent A Car operating on Oʻahu. That business is owned and operated by a different entity and is not affiliated with Tropical Holdings dba ACE Rent A Car on Maui. This consumer alert pertains only to the Maui operation.

Prior to ceasing operations, the Maui ACE Rent A Car location had been the subject of numerous consumer complaints alleging deceptive business practices, including unauthorized charges for insurance coverage that customers had explicitly declined.

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Consumers who have been affected by ACE Rent A Car Maui’s closure or who have experienced deceptive business practices may file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection. Complaints can be submitted by phone at 1-844-808-3222 (ext. 5) or online at https://consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov.

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Kahului Airport Car Rental Agencies

Alamo Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-872-1470 · Toll Free 800-327-9633

Airport 808-872-1470 Toll Free 800-327-9633 Avis Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-7576 · Toll Free 800-321-3712

Airport 808-871-7576 Toll Free 800-321-3712 Budget Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-8811, ext. 242 · Toll Free 800-527-7000

Airport 808-871-8811, ext. 242 Toll Free 800-527-7000 Dollar Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-877-2732 · Toll Free 800-800-4000

Airport 808-877-2732 Toll Free 800-800-4000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-871-1511 · Toll Free 800-736-8222

Airport 808-871-1511 Toll Free 800-736-8222 Hertz Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-893-5200 · Toll Free 800-654-3131

Airport 808-893-5200 Toll Free 800-654-3131 National Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-8852 · Toll Free 888-826-6890

Airport 808-871-8852 Toll Free 888-826-6890 Sixt Rent A Car LLC

Telephone 888-749-8227

Telephone 888-749-8227 Thrifty Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-877-2732 · Toll Free 800-847-4389

All permittees with an asterisk (*) after the company name have ADA accessible vehicle(s) available. Please call at least 48 hours in advance to make arrangements.