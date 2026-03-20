Consumer protection bills target fraud, predatory gambling, and online privacy

House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce Chair Scot Z. Matayoshi. PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority / Facebook page

Strengthening protections against predatory gambling practices, deceptive mail solicitations, cryptocurrency-related transactions, and ensuring residents’ online privacy are among the measures passed this session by the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce.

“We are focused on closing loopholes that enable predatory practices, and ensuring law enforcement is equipped with the tools necessary to prevent fraud in our communities, especially for our kūpuna and other vulnerable populations,” said House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce Chair Scot Z. Matayoshi. “We recognize that we are in an increasingly complex digital and financial landscape that is constantly evolving and attractive to scammers. Without adequate protections in place, our residents can face serious harm.”

The following bills were adopted by the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and have been transmitted to the Senate:

HB2198 HD2 – Relating to Prediction Markets

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Updates Hawai’i’s gambling laws to prohibit prediction markets that allow financial speculation on catastrophe, contests, death, legislation, national security matters, people, politics, and sports.

Bill has been referred to CPN/EDT, JDC/WAM.

HB1511 HD2 – Relating to Consumer Protection

Protects consumers from deceptive services advertised through targeted mailings, including unsolicited mail or electronic mail that employ high pressure sales tactics or are reasonably likely to confuse the customer. Requires disclosures to be made so consumers are aware of any affiliation with legitimate services.

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On 3/18/26, the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN) passed with amendments.

HB1642 HD1 – Relating to Consumer Protection

Establishes critical safeguards for cryptocurrency transactions conducted through kiosks in Hawaiʻi. The bill prohibits the ownership, operation, or management of a digital financial asset transaction kiosks that accept U.S. currency in exchange for digital financial assets. This will bring cryptocurrency kiosks in line with basic consumer protections required of other financial institutions.

On 3/18/26, the Senate Committee on CPN heard the bill and deferred action until Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. in CR229.

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HB1753 HD2 – Relating to Social Media

Requires certain social media platforms to provide an accessible mechanism for users to delete their accounts on the platform and permanently erase all personal information and sensitive personal information associated with deleted accounts. The bill calls for a simple, one-click style deletion process for consumers.

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On 3/18/26, the Senate Committee on CPN heard the bill and deferred action until Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. in CR229.

To track the status of these measures, visit www.capitol.hawaii.gov.