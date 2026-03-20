Gov. Green announces state closures for workers on Oʻahu due to severe weather

Gov. Josh Green announces closures ahead of storm impacts. File PC: (3.12.26) Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green today announced the closure of all state departments and release of employees not considered disaster response and preparedness workers on O‘ahu, Friday March 20, 2026, effective immediately, due to severe weather conditions that are impacting the island.



Forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate a prolonged period of heavy rain that will continue possibly through Sunday, with flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state.



Meteorologists warn that rainfall could lead to flooding of roads, streams and poorly draining areas, particularly on smaller islands and leeward areas. Strong winds and thunderstorms may also create hazardous travel conditions and possible power disruptions.

“The safety of our residents and families must come first,” said Governor Green. “With catastrophic flash flooding already impacting parts of Oʻahu, including evacuation orders on the North Shore and the potential for dam-related impacts, we are taking this situation extremely seriously. Closing state offices will allow families to focus on getting to safety and will support emergency operations. We urge everyone to heed all warnings, evacuate if directed and stay out of floodwaters as this storm continues through the weekend.”

With the exception of the Wahiawā District Court, closed earlier today, the Judiciary remains operational and will issue any further guidance for Judicial Branch employees.



Residents are encouraged to monitor official updates from the National Weather Service and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). Additionally, HIEMA provides preparedness guidance and additional information on its website are available at https://ready.hawaii.gov/.