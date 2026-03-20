Ho‘okele Home Care earns top national home care honors

Ho‘okele Home Care

Ho‘okele Home Care announced that it has received three prestigious national honors from independent home care industry association Activated Insights: the Best of Home Care® Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Training awards, recognizing the organization’s commitment to client and employee satisfaction, thoughtful caregiver matching, rigorous hiring standards, and ongoing support to its staff all in support of delivering high quality care.

Based on independent satisfaction surveys of both clients and caregivers, these honors represent the highest distinction in the home care industry. Ho‘okele Home Care’s Maui office also received two additional Best of Home Care® honors: Provider of Choice and Leader in Training.

Ho‘okele Home Care

Ho‘okele’s focus on client-centric, personalized care is especially important as Hawaiʻi families face increasing caregiving pressures. According to findings from AARP’s Caregiving in the US 2025: Caring Across States report, nearly one in four adults in Hawaii, an estimated 260,000 local people, provide unpaid care for a family member or loved one.

The report also highlights that most caregivers balance these responsibilities alongside full- or part-time work, with many forced to reduce hours or leave the workforce entirely. These caregiving demands can place significant strain on caregivers’ long-term financial stability.

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“While the awards recognize excellence within the industry, they also highlight what matters most to families: safe, consistent, and compassionate care at home. For families seeking in-home care, quality, consistency, and trust matter just as much as availability,” said Tanya Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of Ho‘okele Home Care. “As a long-established kama‘aina company, Ho‘okele Home Care has built its reputation on providing thoughtful, high-quality in-home care services to families on Maui and O‘ahu. Clients and caregivers are not all the same so coming up with a personalized care plan alongside finding the right caregiver match, someone who brings skill, compassion, and reliability into the home, can make a meaningful difference for families.”

Ho‘okele Home Care

About the Awards and Quality Care

The Provider of Choice award reflects consistently high client satisfaction. Meanwhile, the Employer of Choice award highlights Ho‘okele’s dedication to supporting, valuing, and retaining exceptional caregivers. Together, these two honors emphasize the organization’s belief that quality care begins with caregivers who feel respected, supported, and empowered. Finally, the Leader in Training award recognizes home care agencies that demonstrate a high commitment to caregiver education, training participation, and professional development.

Many family caregivers balance multiple responsibilities, and taking periodic breaks or having additional care resources is essential to prevent burnout. That’s why it’s important to seek quality care options that can provide that help. “We always encourage families to ask questions and take their time when selecting in-home care,” added Fernandes. “Understanding care needs, verifying credentials, and choosing a provider that offers personalized care with oversight and ongoing communication helps ensure safe, compassionate, and dependable support.”

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Compounding the strain on families, Hawaii, like much of the nation, is facing a growing shortage of paid home care workers, particularly home health aides. Workforce challenges, including an aging population, high cost of living, and caregiver burnout, are making it increasingly difficult for families to find consistent, reliable in-home support when they need it most.

Ho‘okele Home Care

Expanding Access Through the Vivia Care Model

Building on its foundation of trusted, high-quality care, Ho‘okele Home Care, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, developed the Vivia neighborhood care model in response to listening to what families want – affordable, efficient, quality home care. This innovative, task-based approach offers flexible visits with no minimum hours. Frequent caregiver visits help alleviate the stress and demands on family members balancing their own lives with caring for aging loved ones, allowing families to maintain stronger relationships and spend more quality time together.

“When caregivers are valued and supported, they show up fully for their clients. That’s how meaningful relationships are built, and that’s how care truly works to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Fernandes said.

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“Choosing in-home care is one of the most important decisions a family can make. Quality care begins with listening — truly understanding a person’s needs, routines, preferences, and resources— and then building a plan that supports their unique situation. y. Families deserve reliable and consistent care, and a team they can trust every step of the way.” Download Ho’okele’s guide to selecting the right caregiver HERE.

Ho‘okele Home Care

A Trusted Provider for 20 Years

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Marking the fourth year it has earned these prestigious awards, Ho‘okele Home Care provides personalized in-home care services designed to help seniors and individuals remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes. By prioritizing compatibility, training, and continuity of care, the organization ensures families receive not just care, but peace of mind.

“We’re proud to recognize Ho‘okele Home Care for earning both the Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards,” said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “Because these awards are driven by real feedback from clients and caregivers, this achievement highlights the organization’s consistent focus on quality care, meaningful training, and a strong workplace culture.”

Visit https://viviacares.com, email info@viviacares.com or call 888-484-2250 for more information.