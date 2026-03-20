MEO Human Services operations limited to essential services​; Paratransit ​to operate with Maui Bus schedule

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services transportation will limit its operations to dialysis and essential medical appointments for Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Central, West, South, and Upcountry Maui beginning Saturday, March 21.

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services transportation will limit its operations to dialysis and essential medical appointments for Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Central, West, South, and Upcountry Maui beginning Saturday, March 21.

Service for East Maui continues to be limited to in-town rides only.

Road conditions and accessibility will be monitored, and the public will be notified as operations change.

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The ADA Paratransit will continue to operate in accordance with the Maui Bus Schedule based on site accessibility.

In addition, MEO buses will provide emergency transport as needed in coordination with the Maui County Department of Transportation and Maui Emergency Management Agency.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and secure a safe place to weather the storm. Safety is the number one priority,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We must ensure passage is safe before resuming full operations.”

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MEO Transportation in Puʻunēnē can be reached at 808-877-7651, on Molokaʻi at 808-553-3218, and on Lānaʻi at 808-565-6665.