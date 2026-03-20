Putting the human touch back in the AI era at Maui Tech ʻOhana

Doug Nelson, Kinection, leads the interactive exercises at Maui Tech ‘Ohana

Playful interaction put the focus on ‘ohana’ at the March 13 Maui Tech ‘Ohana, presented by Maui Economic Development Board. The evening’s guest speaker, Doug Nelson, used structured games and playful activities to help participants connect and share in ways that feel natural, energizing, and meaningful.

Doug Nelson is an educator, game designer, and entrepreneur who has made Maui home since 2007. As a partner at The Prompt, Doug trains corporate and nonprofit teams to use AI to enhance creativity and impact. His company Kinection designs game-based programs that stimulate learning through play. He also volunteers with The Mankind Project, a nonprofit organization hosting life-changing experiential personal development programs.

Participants share their insights from the group activities at Maui Tech ‘Ohana

In the Tech ‘Ohana session, the interactive exercises were designed to help participants explore their comfort with AI and human connection. Nelson emphasized the importance of presence, risk-taking, and adaptability in the AI era. The workshop concluded with a debriefing session where participants reflected on their experiences and shared insights about AI’s impact on their lives and work.

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“I had a great time encouraging the group to play with presence and risk-taking,” said Nelson. “People really leaned in and there was a great buzz in the room during each of the activities. I feel more connected than ever to our Maui Tech ‘Ohana!”

Sharing his biggest takeaway from the workshop, Tony Peet, a board member of the Maui Advanced Manufacturing Alliance said, “We can’t lose sight of the importance of human connection in our communication. The eye contact, body language, emotions, etc., is such a part of communication and it’s easy to lose sight of that. This session brought it more into focus for me.”

“I thought it was fantastic,” said Alicia Rose, Owner of The Road to Mana. “We need more reasons to get humans together talking about these important topics.”

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Supported by the County of Maui, MEDB’s Maui Tech ‘Ohana provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network and to learn tips and strategies to apply to their own businesses.