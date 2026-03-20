Shelters opening around Maui ahead of new kona storm impacts

Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross will begin proactively opening shelters across Maui today, March 20, 2026, ahead of kona storm 2 impacts.

Shelter locations are:

Shut Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym (opens at 3 p.m.), 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei, AND Kīhei Community Center (opens at 7 p.m.), 303 E. Lipoa St., Kīhei.

East Maui (opens at 7 p.m.): Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

West Maui (opens at 7 p.m.): Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Central Maui (opens at 7 p.m.): Baldwin High School, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku

Shelters will provide cots (select locations), food and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates or cages. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed.

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Maui County remains under National Weather Service flood watch through Sunday due to a second kona storm, which is anticipated to bring heavy rain to vulnerable areas. Last weekend, a powerful kona storm brought record rainfall and high wind, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. Because of the recent storm, flood-prone areas, such as Kīhei and Iao, are more vulnerable to significant flooding despite less rain.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.