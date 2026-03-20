Maui News

Water Conservation Advisory issued for Maui and Molokaʻi

March 20, 2026, 2:19 PM HST
* Updated March 20, 2:20 PM
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Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution.

Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain water service reliability in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage.

Residents are encouraged to fill clean containers with water for essential use as a precaution and to limit nonessential water use until conditions improve.

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