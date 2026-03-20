Water Conservation Advisory issued for Maui and Molokaʻi

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution.

Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain water service reliability in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage.

Residents are encouraged to fill clean containers with water for essential use as a precaution and to limit nonessential water use until conditions improve.