Maui News
Water Conservation Advisory issued for Maui and Molokaʻi
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Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Department of Water Supply advises all residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution.
Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain water service reliability in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage.
Residents are encouraged to fill clean containers with water for essential use as a precaution and to limit nonessential water use until conditions improve.
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