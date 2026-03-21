Elderly woman last seen submerged in rapidly flowing water near Waiehu Bridge Saturday morning

The Maui Police Department and Maui Fire Department continue search efforts for a 71-year-old female known to frequent the encampment area near the Waiehu Bridge, who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, March 21, 2026, near the encampment along Wailuku (ʻĪao) River on Waiehu Beach Road.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., the woman was reportedly attempting to gather water using a basket when she fell into the river. Due to recent heavy rains, the river was flowing rapidly at the time. According to a witness, she became fully submerged and has not been seen since.

Fire and police personnel conducted extensive ground searches along the river and surrounding areas, with negative results. Air and ocean search efforts have also been carried out, including the use of a helicopter and jet skis. The Maui Police Department’s helicopter, “Hekili,” assisted in the search operations, along with Rescue 10 personnel onboard.

Search efforts remain ongoing.

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Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400 and refer to report number 26-007835.

The Maui Police Department and Maui Fire Department urge the public to exercise caution during periods of inclement weather. Avoid entering or crossing rapidly moving water, flooded roadways, and streams, as conditions can change quickly and become life-threatening. If possible, avoid unnecessary travel and heed all weather advisories and road closures.