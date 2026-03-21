Hawaiʻi National Guard activates 200 members to support kona storm flood response

Oʻahu flooding. (3.20.26) PC: Honolulu Fire Department

The Hawai‘i National Guard has activated about 200 Soldiers and Airmen to support all counties during the current kona low storm.

“The Hawaiʻi National Guard has personnel in every county emergency operations center and 21 High Water Vehicle Teams (HWVT) postured on multiple islands to assist,” said Hawaiʻi State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan.

About 50 civilians were assisted by HING HWVTs on Oʻahu Friday. Also Friday, 13 HWVTs were in the Waialua area actively assisting rescue/evacuation.

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Three Blackhawk Helicopters were also deployed Friday to Our Lady of Keaʻau in the Waiʻanae area, where they rescued an additional 47 adults, children and two dogs.

Overnight, the HING supported monitoring at the Wahiawā Dam, which is facing high and fluctuating water levels. Today, the HING is supporting search and rescue efforts in the North Shore and Waialua areas.

On Maui, the Guard assisted with medical transport from a Kula medical center after it sustained water damage.

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The Hawaiʻi National Guard will continue to work with the counties and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency for any future requests for assistance.

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“The collaboration between the governor and all four county mayors allowed the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense to improve our ability to respond to this unprecedented kona low storm,” said Logan.