Maui News

Hawai‘i Community Foundation activates the Stronger Hawai‘i Fund to bolster statewide disaster preparedness and relief

March 21, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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Hawaiʻi Community Foundation – Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) is activating the Stronger Hawai‘i Fund, a dedicated fund designed to support statewide disaster and emergency related preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation, and resilience. As communities across Hawai’i continue to feel the impacts of severe weather, HCF is activating the fund immediately to deploy resources where the need is greatest across our state.

The Stronger Hawai‘i Fund is built for the unexpected. Because disasters do not follow boundaries, the fund is structured to move quickly and flexibly across all islands, whether on Hawai’i Island, Maui Nui, O‘ahu, or Kaua‘i.

“For more than a century, HCF has stood with the people of Hawaiʻi through every kind of hardship. The Maui Strong Fund was a defining moment in that history, it showed our state and our donors what coordinated, community-centered disaster philanthropy looks like at scale,” said Terry George, HCF CEO and President. “The Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund is how we carry that momentum forward, ensuring that every island’s community’s response is supported.” 

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The Stronger Hawai‘i Fund supports communities before, during, and after disaster through four phases of response: Risk Reduction and Disaster Readiness, Rapid Relief and Response, Recovery and Stabilization, and Rebuilding Resilience. HCF’s approach ensures that philanthropic investments go further by coordinating with trusted community partners who understand the on-the-ground needs of the people they serve. 

HCF brings together philanthropic partners, government agencies, and community organizations to ensure that every contribution becomes part of a strategic, coordinated effort, delivering impact where it is needed most. The Stronger Hawai‘i platform connects the general public with timely information, resources, and responsive grantmaking as crises unfold, and grow over time to meet evolving community needs long after any single disaster.

Individuals and organizations who wish to support the Stronger Hawai‘i Fund can visit: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/stronger-hawaii-donate

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