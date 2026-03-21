HECO 9 a.m. update: power restoration continues amid second kona low

Nānāwale. PC: Hawaiian Electric

9 a.m. update: Crews to assess electrical infrastructure after flooding on Oʻahu’s North Shore; Restoration continues on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island following second kona low

Hawaiian Electric crews are standing by to begin inspection of electrical infrastructure in the flood zone on the North Shore of Oʻahu. As soon as it is safe to enter the area, inspectors will check lines and equipment for damage and make any repairs needed to prepare to re-energize circuits. They are mobilizing for assessment in areas that are just outside the evacuation zone but are on the same circuit that had to be turned off for safety reasons.

All parts of the de-energized circuits need to be checked before power can be safely restored. This includes equipment at the area substation as well as overhead lines and underground vaults, which may need to be drained of floodwater and mud. Hawaiian Electric restores power in phases to prevent overloading circuits and ensure stability.

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About 4,200 customers on the North Shore of Oʻahu have been without power since Friday morning after Hawaiian Electric de-energized circuits that cross through the flood zone. Some customers outside the evacuation area were impacted by this proactive shutoff because they are on the same electric circuit as customers inside the evacuation area. The company is coordinating efforts with state and county personnel to restore electricity to customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and in Maui County should also remain prepared for the possibility of new outages due to ongoing rain and wind from the latest storm still impacting the state. Saturated ground and moderate winds may cause partially-uprooted trees to fall on power lines or topple poles.

As of 9 a.m.:

O ʻ ahu : Crews continue responding to outages caused by trees falling on lines. They are also fixing damage caused by last week’s kona low storm. About 6,400 customers are without power, including those on the North Shore.

: Crews continue responding to outages caused by trees falling on lines. They are also fixing damage caused by last week’s kona low storm. About 6,400 customers are without power, including those on the North Shore. Hawai ʻ i Island: Fewer than 50 customers remain without power. Today, restoration work will focus in Wood Valley, Kapapala Ranch and Upper & Lower Puna.

Fewer than 50 customers remain without power. Today, restoration work will focus in Wood Valley, Kapapala Ranch and Upper & Lower Puna. Maui County: Crews continue to work on restoring about 100 remaining customers impacted by last week’s kona low storm. Some repairs today include the use of helicopter, weather permitting.