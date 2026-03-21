Maui lane closures for the week of March 21 – March 27

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation has several road projects planned across the island this week. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina (24/7 closure) : Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for drain line replacement work. One lane in the northbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/drain-line-replacement-work-to-begin-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Dickenson Street and Shaw Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. One lane in the southbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/02/12/drain-line-work-to-close-single-southbound-lane-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Lahaina: Right single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Lahainaluna Road and Pāpalaua Street, from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line work. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

Lahaina: Two lanes closed on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Papalaua Street and Hinau Street from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line work. Northbound traffic will be contraflowed into one southbound lane. There will be one lane open in each direction.

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Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Papalaua Street and Hinau Street from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line work. One southbound lane will be open.

Wahikuli to Kāʻanapali: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction between mile marker 22 and 24, in the vicinity of Fleming Road and Kāʻanapali Parkway, from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Hawaiian Telcom utility work. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/utility-work-to-periodically-close-one-lane-on-honoapiilani-highway/

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

Kīhei (night work): Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, nightly from Monday, March 23 to Thursday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the last closure of the week opening at 5 a.m., Thursday, March 26, for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. One lane will remain open for northbound traffic.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 0.2 and 0.3, near Island Honda, from Wednesday, March 25 to Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for HECO utility work.

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Kahului (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 0.2 and 0.3, near Island Honda, from 10 p.m., Friday, March 27 to 8 a.m., Saturday, March 28 for HECO pole replacement.

Honomanū to Wailua: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 12 and 19 from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail landscaping.

Wailua: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, at mile marker 19.4 and 19.6 on Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rock scaling. There will be short holds of traffic for around 15 to 20 minutes. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/additional-site-for-rock-scaling-work-along-hana-highway/

Hāna: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in southbound direction, between mile marker 27 and 31 on Wednesday, March 25 and Friday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for emergency tree removals.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Omaopio Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for intersection improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

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Kula: Roving single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Omaopio Road, from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 and on Friday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for intersection work. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 2 and 3, from Tuesday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.5 and 9, in the vicinity of Kulalani Drive and Kula Highway, from Monday, March 23 to Tuesday, March 24, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for emergency tree removal. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

— Crater Road (Route 378) —

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Kula (24/7 closure): Right single lane closure on Crater Road (Route 378) the northbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 7.3, from Saturday, March 21 to Monday, March 23, for emergency repair work. Crater Road is open to local traffic only.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (24/7 closure): Right merge lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction at Wakea Avenue, between mile marker 0.4 and 0.5, for 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for the Puunene Avenue Improvements project.

Kahului (night work): Roving single lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Wakea Avenue and Kuihelani Highway, nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 23 to Thursday, March 26, with last closure opening at 4:30 a.m., Thursday, March 26. One lane will remain open for through traffic. The lane closures are for striping work for the Puunene Avenue Improvements project.