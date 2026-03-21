Maui traffic advisories: Multiple road closed due to flooding, sinkhole in Lahaina

Flooding on Honoapiʻilani Highway between the Lahaina Civic Center and Kāʻanapali Parkway. (12:59 p.m., March 21, 2026) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

(4:54 p.m., March 21, 2026) A large sinkhole has been reported at the intersection of Liloa Street and Laʻalo Street in the Kilawea subdivision in Lahaina. The intersection is currently closed. Avoid the area.

(3:40 p.m., March 21, 2026) Puʻunēnē Ave./ W. Kauaʻi St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

(3:38 p.m., March 21, 2026) Puʻunēnē Ave,/ Hololea St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

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(3:35 p.m, March 21, 2026) Wākea Ave./ Hoʻohana St. in Kahului is closed due to flooding.

(3:29 p.m., March 21, 2026) Hāna Hwy./ Hanakai St. is closed to Hanakai/ Alamaha St. in Kahului due to flooding.

(1:27 p.m., March 21, 2026) Rocks and debris blocking both lanes at MM 33 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Honolua Bay. A crew is enroute.

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(11:56 a.m., March 21, 2026) Keawe St. in Lahaina is currently closed in both directions between Kupuohi St. and Kuhua St. due to flooding.

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(11:53 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kahekili Hwy is closed from 2120 Kahekili to Kahakuloa bound traffic due to flooding.

(11:45 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kapunakea St./ Front St. in Lahaina is closed due to flooding.

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(11:29 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kamehameha V Hwy at Mile Post 7 on Molokaʻi is closed to traffic due to heavy flooding, and debris on roadway.

(10:50 a.m., March 21, 2026) A crew is responding to a report of mud and debris coming onto the road at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Halelo Street, mauka of Kāʻanapali Parkway. A crew is enroute. Please avoid the area as police may close the road.

(7:56 a.m., March 21, 2026) Kamehameha Highway on Molokaʻi is closed between Mile 3 and 4 due to mud and water. A crew is on scene. Avoid the area.

(7:15 a.m., March 21, 2026) Road Closure: East Kuiaha Road is closed between 260 and 360 due to a downed tree.