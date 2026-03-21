MEMA upgrades to evacuation Warning for ʻĪao Valley, Wailuku River areas due to flood threat

ʻĪao waters at Wailuku River during the prolonged kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) at 4:49 p.m. today, March 21, 2026, UPGRADED advisories to evacuation WARNINGS for some ʻĪao Valley and Wailuku River areas due to flood risk. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

A shelter at Baldwin High School gym, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku, will reopen at 7 tonight.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation warning or advisory, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Areas currently under MEMA evacuation WARNING are some neighborhoods in Lahaina, Kīhei and ʻĪao Valley, as well as along Wailuku (ʻĪao) River. Areas under ADVISORY are portions of South Maui, Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

Storm Update:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

National Weather Service has a flash flood warning for Maui until 6 tonight. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second, lesser kona storm. Because of the first kona storm, flood-impacted areas — South Maui, ‘Īao, Upper Kula, East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lahaina — are more vulnerable to significant flooding, even with less rain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.