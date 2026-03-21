Several public libraries on Maui closed due to severe weather impacts

Due to the severe weather that continue to impact on Maui and Oʻahu, the following public library locations will be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Maui

Kahului Public Library

Kīhei Public Library

Makawao Public Library

Oʻahu

Waialua Public Library

Waimānalo Public Library

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As the weather conditions are changing, there may be changes to the open schedules of additional libraries on March 21 and 22. Check librarieshawaii.org for updates.

Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.