Maui News

Several public libraries on Maui closed due to severe weather impacts

March 21, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Due to the severe weather that continue to impact on Maui and Oʻahu, the following public library locations will be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2026. 

Maui 

  • Kahului Public Library 
  • Kīhei Public Library 
  • Makawao Public Library 

Oʻahu 

  • Waialua Public Library 
  • Waimānalo Public Library 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the weather conditions are changing, there may be changes to the open schedules of additional libraries on March 21 and 22. Check librarieshawaii.org for updates. 

Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu