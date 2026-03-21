Several public libraries on Maui closed due to severe weather impacts
Due to the severe weather that continue to impact on Maui and Oʻahu, the following public library locations will be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
Maui
- Kahului Public Library
- Kīhei Public Library
- Makawao Public Library
Oʻahu
- Waialua Public Library
- Waimānalo Public Library
As the weather conditions are changing, there may be changes to the open schedules of additional libraries on March 21 and 22. Check librarieshawaii.org for updates.
Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.