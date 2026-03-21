Shelter in Central Maui reopening after recent flooding, road closures

Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross will reopen a Central Maui shelter at Baldwin High School gym, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku, at 7 tonight, March 21, 2026, due to recent road closures and evacuation warnings from kona storm 2.

Other open shelter locations include:

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina (access via Nāpili side off highway)

Shelters will provide cots (select locations), food and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates or cages. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed.

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National Weather Service has a flash flood warning for Maui until 6 tonight. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second, lesser kona storm.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.