Maui News

200,000 gallons of treated wastewater overflows at Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility during kona storm 2

March 22, 2026, 5:37 PM HST
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Wastewater overflow. Maui Now graphic.

Approximately 200,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater (backwash) overflowed at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility, 3300 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina, during kona storm 2 on March 21, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management.

The overflow occurred amid heavy rainfall when a manhole became surcharged due to excessive stormwater entering the sewer system. The incident is estimated to have begun at approximately 2 p.m. and stopped by 11 p.m.

The discharge, consisting primarily of filter backwash water and treated wastewater that was not fully disinfected, entered a storm drain system that was experiencing significant storm flow.  As a result, it is likely that the combined flow reached the ocean.

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Warning signs have been posted in the impacted area. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has been notified.

For general information about County DEM, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DEM.

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