200,000 gallons of treated wastewater overflows at Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility during kona storm 2

Wastewater overflow. Maui Now graphic.

Approximately 200,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater (backwash) overflowed at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility, 3300 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina, during kona storm 2 on March 21, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management.

The overflow occurred amid heavy rainfall when a manhole became surcharged due to excessive stormwater entering the sewer system. The incident is estimated to have begun at approximately 2 p.m. and stopped by 11 p.m.

The discharge, consisting primarily of filter backwash water and treated wastewater that was not fully disinfected, entered a storm drain system that was experiencing significant storm flow. As a result, it is likely that the combined flow reached the ocean.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Warning signs have been posted in the impacted area. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has been notified.

For general information about County DEM, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DEM.