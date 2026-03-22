Bobcat of Maui named top North American dealer

Bobcat of Maui has earned special recognition in the 2026 Construction Dealer Leadership Group. Courtesy photo

Bobcat of Maui earned a spot in the 2026 Construction Dealer Leadership Group, marking it as one of the 16 highest-performing dealerships across the United States and Canada.

The Kahului-based business received the honor from Bobcat Company during the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 event in Las Vegas. Company officials said the award follows a review of operational excellence and market leadership.

The designation means the Maui team will now serve as strategic advisors to the manufacturer, providing feedback on future equipment and technology.

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“I want to sincerely thank the incredible community of Maui for your support and to recognize the hard work and dedication of my team who made all this possible,” said Michael Benton, owner of Bobcat of Maui.

Benton, who moved to Maui in 1997, started his business with a single loader and a dump truck before expanding into the current dealership. He noted the achievement comes during the company’s first full year in business.

Brady Seavert, vice president of construction sales at Bobcat, said the leadership group helps set industry standards through a commitment to local customers and communities.

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The dealership operates in Kahului and provides service to the island of Hawaiʻi with technicians in Hilo and Kona.