HECO 5 p.m. update: 122 without power on Oʻahu’s North Shore; 92 in Maui County

5 p.m. update: Power restoration in final stages on Oʻahu’s North Shore

Oʻahu North Shore flooding drone footage (3.20.26). PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement.

Hawaiian Electric has restored power to almost all customers who were impacted by back-to-back Kona low weather systems. These systems have pummeled the state with gusty winds, heavy rains and catastrophic flooding since March 11.

Fewer than 220 of approximately 474,000 total customers remain without power. As of 3:30 p.m., crews restored electricity to all but 218 customers across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island:

Oʻahu:122, mainly in Waialua

Maui County: 92

Hawaiʻi Island: 4

On Oʻahu’s North Shore, power has been restored to most customers whose service could be restored safely. Depending on the extent of flood damage, some customers who remain without power may need to hire an electrician to inspect and possibly repair their equipment before Hawaiian Electric can safely reconnect electric service to their homes and businesses.

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Hawaiian Electric sent direct notifications to North Shore customers whose power has been restored to inform them that it is safe to turn on the main breaker. Do not turn on your breaker until you receive a notification from the company that it is safe to do so.

How to turn on your breaker

After Hawaiian Electric informs you that power has been restored to your home and it is safe to turn on the main breaker:

Unplug any wet appliances.

If standing water remains in the area, do not touch your breaker. If your electric meter, circuit breaker panel or fuse box are damaged, do not attempt to turn them on.

Turn on the main breaker, then flip each switch in the breaker panel to the on position.

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If electricity was restored in your neighborhood, but you do not have power, please check your main breaker and your breaker panel to ensure all switches are in the “on” position before reporting your outage to our Trouble Line. Customers also are asked to report downed and low hanging power lines to their island’s Trouble Line: O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212, Maui County: 1-855-304-8181,Hawai‘i Island: 1-855-304-9191.

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