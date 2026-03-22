Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2026

March 22, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 05:31 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 11:38 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:39 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The northeast swell that peaked yesterday will be on the decline through Monday. A small north swell will reinforce an already established background north swell Tuesday and Wednesday. This will maintain elevated north-facing shore surf the next few days. Very small south southwest swell will keep south-facing shore surf from going completely flat the remainder of the week. East surf will stay slightly elevated through Monday as result of a fading northeast swell and a little north wrap. East-facing shore short period wind waves will pick up at mid week in response to strengthened trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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