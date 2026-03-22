Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 05:31 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:38 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:39 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northeast swell that peaked yesterday will be on the decline through Monday. A small north swell will reinforce an already established background north swell Tuesday and Wednesday. This will maintain elevated north-facing shore surf the next few days. Very small south southwest swell will keep south-facing shore surf from going completely flat the remainder of the week. East surf will stay slightly elevated through Monday as result of a fading northeast swell and a little north wrap. East-facing shore short period wind waves will pick up at mid week in response to strengthened trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD