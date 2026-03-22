Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The northeast swell that peaked yesterday will be on the decline through Monday. A small north swell will reinforce an already established background north swell Tuesday and Wednesday. This will maintain elevated north-facing shore surf the next few days. Very small south southwest swell will keep south-facing shore surf from going completely flat the remainder of the week. East surf will stay slightly elevated through Monday as result of a fading northeast swell and a little north wrap. East-facing shore short period wind waves will pick up at mid week in response to strengthened trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com