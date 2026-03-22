Maui News

MEMA evacuation Advisory for Lahaina areas due to vehicle access issues from sinkholes

March 22, 2026, 11:24 AM HST
* Updated March 22, 11:52 AM
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Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) recently placed certain Kelawea Mauka III neighborhoods above the bypass in Lahaina on evacuation advisory due to potential vehicle inaccessibility from new and worsening roadway sinkholes from kona storm 2. PC: County of Maui

Evacuation advisories were issued at 10:47 a.m. today, March 22, 2026, for Kelawea Mauka III neighborhoods above the bypass in Lahaina due to potential vehicle inaccessibility from new and worsening roadway sinkholes from kona storm 2, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation advisory, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com. A shelter is open at Lahaina Civic Center.

  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.
  • Lahaina sinkholes from kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

  • ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. You are advised to prepare an emergency go bag with essential items and plan ahead in case access is obstructed. Stay alert; follow official instructions.
  • WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.
  • ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.
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Storm update:

Maui County remains under National Weather Service flood watch through Sunday afternoon due to a second kona storm, which bringing heavy rain to vulnerable areas already impacted by kona storm 1.

More information:

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA

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