MEMA issues evacuation Warnings for Molokaʻi areas due to flood threat

Maui Emergency Management Agency at 7:06 and 7:12 a.m. today, March 22, 2026, issued evacuation WARNINGS for Central Molokaʻi areas of Kapaʻakea Hawaiian Homes along Kamehameha V Highway, along with Kalamaula area, west of Kaunakakai, due to flash flooding. Warnings and advisories are NOT mandatory evacuation orders.

A shelter opened at 7 a.m. today, March 22, 2026, at the County’s Kaunakakai Gym, 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation warning or advisory, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

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There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

Storm Update:

National Weather Service has a flash flood warning on Moloka‘i until 8:45 this morning. Around 7:20 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Molokaʻi. The most intense rainfall has been observed over southeast Molokaʻi, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels are elevated in Kawela Gulch and Hālawa Stream. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second kona storm.

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More Information:

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.