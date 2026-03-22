Hui No‘eau’s Solo Artist Exhibition

Hui No‘eau’s Solo Artist Exhibition 2026: Jane Mount & Michelle Schwengel-Regala is on view now through May 15, 2026. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Hui No‘eau’s Solo Artist Exhibition series provides two artists with the unique opportunity to be involved in all facets of exhibition planning and installation. It challenges artists to envision and produce an innovative and cohesive body of work to be shown in a professional gallery setting. Through an open call to artists across the state, Mount & Schwengel-Regala were selected as the two artists to present their solo shows in this exhibition.

Maui-based artist Jane Mount presents Particles, a series of textile collages about how we are all part of the universe and connected within it, and yet we only experience what our current tools allow us to, and we understand very little. She is fascinated by all our attempts to explain the world, both the science we work out and the myths we create, in order to keep going in it.

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Michelle Schwengel-Regala presents In/Finite Loop, a mixed-media exhibition shaped by her background as both a scientist and an artist. Drawing on her history as a field biologist and continued interest in conservation, Schwengel-Regala’s work focuses on the recovery of the ‘alalā / Hawaiian crow (once declared “extinct in the wild”) and other species of concern. Through life-size, color fiber sculptures and delicate metalpoint drawings, she offers novel ways of seeing ecosystems and their inhabitants, inviting viewers to reflect upon our role in supporting rare and fragile habitats.

A portion of sales will be donated to Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

This exhibition is supported in part by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program.