Maui News

Three shelters will close tonight; two will remain open in Maui County

March 22, 2026, 4:20 PM HST
* Updated March 22, 6:26 PM
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Emergency shelter. PC: County of Maui (March 2026)

Three shelters on Maui are slated to close today at 5 p.m., March 22, 2026, as kona storm 2 improves and shelter numbers decline, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency. Two shelters – one in South Maui and one on Moloka’i – will remain open.

Open shelters are:

  • Molokaʻi: Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi (Temporary Evacuation Point at Kilohana Recreation Center, 334 E. Kamehameha V Highway, Ualapue Park, Kaunakakai)
  • South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive

Shelters closing at 5 p.m. are:

  • East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna
  • West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina
  • Central Maui: Baldwin High School, 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku
Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui
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Emergency shelters in East Maui, West Maui, Central Maui and South Maui were proactively opened Thursday to provide a safe space for residents and visitors ahead of kona storm 2. Shelter partners include American Red Cross, County departments / agencies MEMA, Human Concerns, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Fire and Public Safety and Office of the Mayor, along with community groups.

For the latest weather information, visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

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