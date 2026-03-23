ALTRES offers staffing solutions for vendors at upcoming Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo

Food Basket in Hilo, Hawaiʻi with ALTRES.

As the Merrie Monarch Festival approaches, ALTRES, Hawaiʻi’s largest staffing, payroll and HR company, is ready to assist vendors participating in the various events taking place between April 5 to 11. With over 55 years of experience, ALTRES specializes in providing top-tier staffing services for businesses.

Akatsuka Orchid Gardens in Volcano, Hawaii with ALTRES.

“We understand the unique challenges vendors face when traveling to neighboring islands for events like the Merrie Monarch Festival, and we’re here to help simplify the process for them,” said Kerry Kopp, president of ALTRES Staffing. “Our experienced team in Hilo is ready to support vendors at Merrie Monarch by connecting them with reliable local staff, removing the stress of hiring and coordinating employee travel and lodging, so they can focus on having a successful weekend.”

Big Island Candies on Hawaiʻi Island with ALTRES.

Whether you need temporary workers, customer service representatives, or event staff, ALTRES has the expertise to deliver skilled personnel tailored to individual vendor needs. Interested vendors can easily get started by calling ALTRES or submitting an inquiry online.

Suisan on Hawaiʻi Island with ALTRES.

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For more information on staffing services or to submit an inquiry, visit www.altres.com or call the Hilo branch at 808-935-4196.