County of Maui kona storm 2 recap: Midday update on March 23, 2026

Kona storm impacts (March 2026) PC: County of Maui

Damage assessments:

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), working with local and state partners, is assessing damage from kona storm 1 and kona storm 2. Residents and businesses impacted by both storms are encouraged to submit damage reports at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html.

Damage reports after a severe weather event help the County document impacts, prioritize response efforts, and support requests for state and federal recovery funding for the overall disaster. Submitting a report does not provide direct assistance to individuals or businesses, but it helps the County demonstrate the full extent of storm damage. After pausing during kona storm 2, MEMA teams are out in the field resuming assessments.

Storm update:

A National Weather Service flood advisory tied to kona storm was issued at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, March 23, for Maui island. Kona storm 2 began Thursday night and brought significant flooding to Molokaʻi, West Maui and Wailuku, which were vulnerable after last week’s kona storm 1.























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MEMA evacuation warnings, advisories

As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, no areas remain under MEMA evacuation warnings; however, some potentially high-impact areas remain under evacuation advisories out of an abundance of caution. Warnings and advisories are NOT orders.

To view whether your neighborhood is under MEMA evacuation WARNING or ADVISORY, visit Genasys Protect app at protect.genasys.com.

There are three types of MEMA evacuation messages via Genasys:

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Flood evacuations need only to move to higher ground in your area; moving short distances to nearby shelters or nearby higher ground out of flood zones will prevent being stuck on fragile or crowded roadways.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

Shelters:

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MEMA, County of Maui Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross began opening shelters, March 20, ahead of kona storm 2 impacts. Shelters in Hāna, Lahaina and Wailuku closed at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 22. Shelters at South Maui Community Park Gym in Kīhei and Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai closed at 10 a.m. today, March 23. The temporary evacuation point at Kilohana Community Center in Kaunakakai is slated to close at 2 p.m.

County Closures:

After Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills closed March 21 due to severe weather impacts, they are scheduled to reopen for normal hours and days starting Tuesday, according to Department of Environmental Management.

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course remains closed today, March 23, due to flooding and weather impacts. Kīhei Aquatic Center is closed today, March 23, for maintenance; other County pools are open. County playing fields on Maui and Molokaʻi, which were closed March 21, remain closed today, March 23, according to County Department of Parks and Recreation. Lānaʻi playing fields are being evaluated.

Road advisories:

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Hāna Highway into East Maui has reopened; however, motorists are advised of continuing potentially dangerous conditions including landslides. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

Road closures:

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

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County Response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 19 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation, March 20. Emergency departments have been responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from the last storm.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.