Maui News

HIDOE extends school closures in multiple areas following continued storm impacts

March 23, 2026, 6:30 PM HST
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Schools statewide report nearly 300 storm-related work orders; Hawaiʻi Island campus shifting to distance learning during repairs. Konawaena flooding. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

More schools were added to the closure list following continued storm impacts from the recent kona low.

Maui (March 24)

  • Hāna High & Elementary School

Students were dismissed early on March 23 due to severe weather and inaccessible roads. The campus will remain closed on March 24.

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Molokaʻi (March 24)

  • Kaunakakai Elementary School
  • Kilohana Elementary School
  • Maunaloa Elementary School
  • Molokaʻi Middle School
  • Molokaʻi High School
  • HIDOE Molokaʻi complex office

Closures have been extended for an additional day due to impassable roads and ongoing access issues.

Oʻahu (March 24-25)
North Shore

  • Waialua Elementary School
  • Waialua High & Intermediate School
  • Haleʻiwa Elementary School
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Closures have been extended for an additional two days due to ongoing flooding impacts. Schools require additional time to complete cleanup and ensure the health and safety of students and staff. Thursday, March 26, is a state-observed holiday. Schools anticipate resuming operations on Friday, March 27, pending final safety clearance.

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Oʻahu (March 24)
Mānoa

  • Noelani Elementary School
  • Hōkūlani Elementary School

Both campuses experienced significant flooding Monday afternoon, impacting classrooms and other facilities. Safety assessments are underway.

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Hawaiʻi Island:
Previously announced school closures on Hawai‘i Island remain unchanged.

Hawaiʻi Island (March 23-27)

  • Konawaena Middle School
  • Konawaena High School
  • Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino

Direct communication has been sent to affected families and staff. Updates will continue to be provided as conditions change.

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