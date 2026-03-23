Kona low devastates 176-year-old coffee farm on Big Island

At Greenwell Farms, debris was left in the wake of the Kona low storm on March 14, 2026. (Photo courtesy: Tom Greenwell)

Greenwell Farms on Hawai‘i Island has been producing coffee for 176 years. But current owner Tom Greenwell said the Kona low storm that brought heavy rains, flooding, high winds and debris on March 14 was the most destructive to ever hit the family farm.

“I think we’re going to lose half our crop,” Greenwell said.

The storm carved three trenches through one of the company’s three South Kona farm locations, wiping out decades-old coffee trees.

Greenwell said the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency came to the property on March 19 to look at the damage to the farm and retail location off Māmalahoa Highway in Kealakekua, where the farm offers tours and coffee samples.

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Greenwell said the estimated damage and lost revenue is $10 million.

The Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation have launched a coordinated relief effort to support farmers, like Greenwell, as well as ranchers and agricultural producers affected by the severe weather, flooding and prolonged heavy rains.

Early estimates report more than $7 million in agricultural losses and over 1,000 acres of farmland affected statewide, with additional impacts expected as assessments continue, according to a joint news release from the two nonprofits.

“The damage we’re seeing across the state is significant, especially for small and family-run farms,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation.

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Greenwell said he and his crews have been working a week solid just picking up trash on the farm. Pipes, cans, pictures from his garage, and even someone’s refrigerator were washed onto the farm.

Greenwell said floodwaters carved the three ditches through the coffee land that will have to be filled before they can start farming again.

“We lost about 24,000 trees in our nursery,” Greenwell said, estimating about 20% of his crop at the farm below Konawaena High School was lost. “That’s our future planting that is gone, and trees that I grow and give to farmers to grow.”

Front yard of Tom Greenwell in Kealakekua after Kona low storm on March 16, 2026. (Photo courtesy: Tom Greenwell)

Tours at the farm have halted for now as the floodwater that carved through Greenwell’s home and farm stretched through the areas where they take visitors. He is hopeful to restart the tours next week.

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Greenwell’s home, which is located on the farm property that took the most flooding damage, also was severely impacted by the storm. Water flowed under and into his house, and silt is caked inside, making it currently unlivable.

“We’re just taking everything off the floor right now,” Greenwell said Sunday, estimating personal damages of about $1 million.

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The Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation are encouraging community members to support the ag community by donating here.

To support Greenwell Coffee Farms, buy coffee online here.

“Hawaiʻi’s farmers are essential to our food security and our future,” said Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation. “Through our partnership with the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation, we are committed to getting resources directly to impacted farmers.”