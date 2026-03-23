Maui Ocean Center names new marketing director

Heather Walters

Maui Ocean Center announced the return of Healther Walters, a former digital marketing specialist, as the aquarium’s marketing director, effective April 1.



Walters brings more than a decade of marketing experience across tourism, higher education, technology and nonprofit sectors. She holds a Master of Science in Marketing Management from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has led integrated marketing efforts in both professional and volunteer contexts throughout Hawaiʻi. During her previous tenure at Maui Ocean Center, she managed digital campaigns, e-commerce initiatives and social media growth.



“Maui Ocean Center has always held a special place in my heart, so returning in this role feels incredibly special,” Walters said. “I’m honored to be part of a team that inspires people to care for Hawaiʻi’s ocean and marine life.”

In her new role, Walters will lead marketing strategy, brand positioning and audience growth. She will also oversee promotion of year-round events, seasonal programming and community initiatives including a new “Coral Guardians” film in the Sphere Theater, a revamped “Migrations” dinner show and an expanded Behind the Scenes Tour featuring the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center.



“I’m excited to build on the aquarium’s strong reputation and expand and share its mission in ways that deepen connection and inspire stewardship,” Walters added.



For more information about Maui Ocean Center and upcoming programs, visit mauioceancenter.com.