Missing Wailuku woman last seen leaving home on March 18, 2026

Charlotte Hunter, 44, of Wailuku

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Charlotte Hunter, 44, of Wailuku.

Hunter was reported missing by a concerned family member on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Hunter was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2026. Hunter left her cell phone at her residence, and does not have a vehicle.

Hunter is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

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If you know the whereabouts of Hunter, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-007844.