Maui News

Missing Wailuku woman last seen leaving home on March 18, 2026

March 23, 2026, 10:16 AM HST
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Charlotte Hunter, 44, of Wailuku

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Charlotte Hunter, 44, of Wailuku.

Hunter was reported missing by a concerned family member on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Hunter was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2026.  Hunter left her cell phone at her residence, and does not have a vehicle. 

Hunter is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.  She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

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If you know the whereabouts of Hunter, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-007844.

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