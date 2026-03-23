The Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, March 27 

Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: courtesy

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to celebrate Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole at the Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

In partnership with the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, KPOA 93.5FM, Central Maui and Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, and Pacific Media Group, this free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, cultural experiences, and opportunities to connect with local organizations.

Known as the “People’s Prince,” Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole was a member of the Hawaiian royal family who dedicated his life to serving the lāhui. Born on March 26, 1871, he represented Hawaiʻi as a delegate to the US Congress and played a key role in establishing the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. He also helped restore the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, supported the development of critical infrastructure, and advocated for the creation of Hawaiʻi’s national parks.



















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Throughout the evening, guests can explore a range of cultural experiences, from interactive exhibits and hands-on keiki activities to live Hawaiian music and hula. The program features Maui-based talent including Namaka Pauʻole, the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Champion, Kūikawa as they celebrate 10 years of music, and Kainani Kahaunaele, performing with Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kamaka Kukona. The evening will be hosted by Cody Pueo Pata, a Kumu Hula, cultural educator, entertainer, and musician.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk story with local organizations such as Maui Forest Bird Recovery, Waiheʻe Limu Restoration, Maui Grown 808 LLP, Kaʻehu, and others, offering a chance to connect more deeply with the work happening across Maui.

“Prince Kūhiō’s legacy continues to create opportunities for our community today,” said Kauwela, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Creating a space to uplift our culture is part of our shared kuleana to carry his legacy and the stories of our lāhui forward.”