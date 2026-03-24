Final update: Hawaiian Electric works to restore power to 1,420 customers on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

Nānāwale. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric completed most of its power restoration work as the state continues recovery efforts in the aftermath of the back-to-back Kona low storm systems. Fewer than 1% of the company’s approximately 474,240 total customers remain without power.

Hawaiian Electric personnel were on the North Shore area of Oʻahu again today to help the remaining flood-impacted customers who are without power due to safety concerns. The company contacted around 135 customers advising them not to turn on their main circuit breaker until they can get an electrician to confirm their system is safe to re-energize.

As of 4:30 p.m., crews restored electricity to all but 1,420 customers across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island:

Oʻahu : About 180 customers, mainly in Waialua, are without power

: About 180 customers, mainly in Waialua, are without power Maui County : About 40 customers remain out as crews work on individual service lines.

: About 40 customers remain out as crews work on individual service lines. Hawaiʻi Island: About 1,200 customers are without power, mainly in Puna and South Hilo.

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Due to dynamic weather conditions, outage numbers represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as additional customers are restored and more outages occur, sometimes in the same area. Customers can track current outages on the outage maps at hawaiianelectric.com and our mobile app.

Customers are asked to report outages and downed or low hanging power lines to their island’s Trouble Line:

Hawai‘i Island: 1-855-304-9191

O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181