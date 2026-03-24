Local tenants and landlords are invited to attend a Renters’ Rights Training on Wednesday, April 1, from 5-7 p.m. This free event will provide residents with vital information geared towards housing stability, strategies for addressing housing issues, and resources for navigating landlord-tenant challenges.

The training will take place at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 South Kihei Rd. A free meal and on-site childcare will be provided to make participation accessible for all community members.

“Understanding Hawai’i’s Landlord/Tenant Code is an important step towards securing and maintaining healthy housing relationships,” says Maui Housing Hui. “Both landlords and renters are encouraged to attend.”