Governor submits request for Presidential Disaster Declaration following devastating kona low storms

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

Gov. Josh Green has submitted a formal request to the President of the United States for a Major Disaster Declaration to support statewide recovery efforts, following two consecutive kona low storm systems that caused widespread damage across Hawaiʻi.

The request, submitted under the Stafford Act, reflects the severe and compounding impacts of storms that struck the state beginning March 10 and again on March 19, bringing catastrophic flooding, landslides, infrastructure damage and emergency evacuations across multiple islands.

“These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities,” said Green. “This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely.”

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

If approved, the declaration would unlock critical federal support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), including:

Public Assistance: Funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repairs to roads, bridges, utilities and public facilities

Individual Assistance: Direct support for residents, including housing assistance, disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling and legal services

Hazard Mitigation Funding: Resources to strengthen infrastructure and reduce future disaster risk statewide

Enhanced federal cost share: Up to 90% federal funding for eligible recovery costs

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The storms generated extensive debris — including fallen trees, mudslides and rockfalls — that blocked major highways, isolated communities and disrupted emergency access statewide. Damage assessments indicate losses exceeding $400 million from the first storm alone, with total damages from both events expected to surpass $1 billion.

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

In response to urgent conditions on the ground, the state is also coordinating with the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support debris removal and clearance operations at Otake Camp on Oʻahu, where evacuations were carried out during rapidly rising floodwaters. Additional Guard support remains active statewide, assisting with recovery and emergency operations.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments with FEMA are currently underway across all counties to validate impacts and support the federal review process.

“The scale of damage we are seeing — from washed-out highways to overwhelmed water systems — makes clear that federal partnership is essential,” Governor Green said. “We are doing everything we can at the state and county level, but this is exactly the type of event where FEMA support is critical.”

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

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State and county agencies continue coordinated response and recovery operations across impacted areas. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has been working around the clock to clear roadways of storm debris, including large trees and hazardous materials, helping restore access to critical routes.

On the North Shore, state and county emergency management officials are deploying water buffaloes to support communities in Waialua, Haleʻiwa and at Sunset Elementary, ensuring continued access to safe water. The Hawaiʻi National Guard is supporting both debris removal operations and emergency logistics statewide.

The state and City and County of Honolulu partners are standing up a mobile clinic on the North Shore at Hale‘iwa Ali‘i Beach Park to provide care and support to affected residents. Additional debris removal operations are being requested as recovery efforts accelerate. Kaiser Permanente is also deploying a mobile clinic to Kula on Maui, to support patients following the relocation of patients from Kula Hospital due to extensive storm-related damage.

Wahiawā Reservoir. PC: Office of the Governor.

Wahiawā Reservoir. PC: Office of the Governor.

The strength of Hawaiʻi is in our people and communities. Green saw that firsthand yesterday as he toured storm-impacted areas on the North Shore — including Otake Camp — and met with families affected by flooding and severe weather. He also visited the Wahiawā Reservoir and community resource hub at Haleʻiwa Distilling Company at the old Waialua Sugar Mill, where he assisted in distributing supplies alongside volunteers and partners.

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Neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers stepping up and response teams working around the clock have defined this moment.

Mahalo to the community and the incredible volunteers — you are showing what aloha in action truly looks like. And mahalo to our area legislative leaders like Representative Sean Quinlan and others who stepped up to support their communities when it mattered most.

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The letter requesting for a Major Disaster Declaration can be found here.