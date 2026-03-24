Maui Food Bank preparing airlift of food supplies to Molokaʻi following storm impacts

Maui Food Bank mission to deliver food to Molokaʻi following kona storms.

The Maui Food Bank is coordinating with local partner agencies and the Maui Emergency Management Agency to support mass feeding efforts on Molokaʻi following recent severe weather impacts.

Maui Food Bank is working closely with agencies on the ground to identify priority distribution points in the most affected areas, including communities on Molokaʻi’s East Side. Partner organizations involved in response efforts include Maui United Way, Salvation Army Molokaʻi, Sustainable Molokaʻi, Molokaʻi Baptist, ʻĀina Momona, Hoʻāka Mana and community leader Kaili Purdy.

Maui Food Bank mission to deliver food to Molokaʻi following kona storms.

“Maui County has always shown the strength of coming together in times of need,” said Brandi Saragosa, Chief Operating Officer of Maui Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our staff and community partners who are working tirelessly to ensure no one is forgotten during this response.”

Maui Food Bank mission to deliver food to Molokaʻi following kona storms.

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An airlift of food supplies to Molokaʻi is scheduled for today, March 24. Shipments will include water, rice, frozen protein, fresh produce and shelf-stable pantry items to support partner agencies serving impacted residents. Food supplies were pre-staged on March 19, allowing community partners to begin distribution ahead of the airlift.

Maui Food Bank remains in close coordination with MEMA and will continue to assess needs as conditions evolve. Updates from partner agencies on Lānaʻi are still pending, and additional support may be deployed as more information becomes available.

Maui Food Bank mission to deliver food to Molokaʻi following kona storms.