STEMworks Launches Healthcare Student Placement Program 

Healthcare leaders identify six priority areas to address, “Growing our Own” talent being one of them.

Maui Economic Development Board’s STEMworks™ program is expanding its summer internship programs with the new Healthcare Student Placement Program from June 9 – July 17, 2026. This paid job shadowing opportunity in healthcare is exclusively for Maui County students.

Funded by Kaiser Permanente, County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, and Hawaiʻi P-20, 8 Maui, 2 Hāna-specific, 2 Molokaʻi, and 2 Lānaʻi placements will be offered to incoming high school seniors through current undergraduate students.

40 healthcare leaders and 20 community leaders across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi convene for the launch of the Maui County Healthcare Partnership in August 2025.

Accepted students will be matched with organizations representing a range of healthcare specialties, including pediatrics, physical therapy, pharmacy, Native Hawaiian health, dentistry, and more. Placements are made based on each applicant’s location and interests. Interns will build pilina (connection) within their student cohort, learn skillsets designed for working in healthcare, and establish connections with healthcare leaders across the county. After successful completion of the program, students will receive a stipend of $2100.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This program is organized in collaboration with the Maui County Healthcare Partnership (MCHP), a hui of over 35 healthcare organizations and 20 community organizations, neutrally convened by MEDB to drive action on shared priorities in the healthcare sector.

“Growing our own talent plays a key role in building the next generation of providers.“ says Ila Ferris, MEDB Healthcare Program Manager, “Whether you are a little interested in healthcare or an active HOSA student, the healthcare industry is investing in curious and driven students that want to serve their communities.”

15 healthcare facilities are opening their doors as placement sites this summer across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, including:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui

Department of Health – Public Health Nursing

Hāna Health

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies

Hui No Ke Ola Pono

Imua Family Services

Frank R. Baum, MD Inc. (Pediatrics)

Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center

Mauliola Pharmacy

Venture Physical Therapy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Molokaʻi

Molokaʻi Community Health Center

Molokaʻi Department of Health – Public Health Nursing

Nalu Dental, LLC

Nā Puʻuwai

Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi Kināʻole

Venture Physical Therapy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Interested students can find more information and apply by Friday, April 3 at https://www.stemworkshawaii.org/healthcare-internships.

MEDB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Kīhei, offering business assistance services, workforce development and education programming, and professional conferences in Maui Nui and statewide. More information can be found at https://www.medb.org/.