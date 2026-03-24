STEMworks Launches Healthcare Student Placement Program
Maui Economic Development Board’s STEMworks™ program is expanding its summer internship programs with the new Healthcare Student Placement Program from June 9 – July 17, 2026. This paid job shadowing opportunity in healthcare is exclusively for Maui County students.
Funded by Kaiser Permanente, County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, and Hawaiʻi P-20, 8 Maui, 2 Hāna-specific, 2 Molokaʻi, and 2 Lānaʻi placements will be offered to incoming high school seniors through current undergraduate students.
Accepted students will be matched with organizations representing a range of healthcare specialties, including pediatrics, physical therapy, pharmacy, Native Hawaiian health, dentistry, and more. Placements are made based on each applicant’s location and interests. Interns will build pilina (connection) within their student cohort, learn skillsets designed for working in healthcare, and establish connections with healthcare leaders across the county. After successful completion of the program, students will receive a stipend of $2100.
This program is organized in collaboration with the Maui County Healthcare Partnership (MCHP), a hui of over 35 healthcare organizations and 20 community organizations, neutrally convened by MEDB to drive action on shared priorities in the healthcare sector.
“Growing our own talent plays a key role in building the next generation of providers.“ says Ila Ferris, MEDB Healthcare Program Manager, “Whether you are a little interested in healthcare or an active HOSA student, the healthcare industry is investing in curious and driven students that want to serve their communities.”
15 healthcare facilities are opening their doors as placement sites this summer across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, including:
Maui
- Department of Health – Public Health Nursing
- Hāna Health
- Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies
- Hui No Ke Ola Pono
- Imua Family Services
- Frank R. Baum, MD Inc. (Pediatrics)
- Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center
- Mauliola Pharmacy
- Venture Physical Therapy
Molokaʻi
- Molokaʻi Community Health Center
- Molokaʻi Department of Health – Public Health Nursing
- Nalu Dental, LLC
- Nā Puʻuwai
Lānaʻi
- Lānaʻi Kināʻole
- Venture Physical Therapy
Interested students can find more information and apply by Friday, April 3 at https://www.stemworkshawaii.org/healthcare-internships.
MEDB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Kīhei, offering business assistance services, workforce development and education programming, and professional conferences in Maui Nui and statewide. More information can be found at https://www.medb.org/.