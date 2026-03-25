Council’s evening budget meetings kick off next week

Residents attend the evening budget meeting at the Kīhei Community Center. File PC: (April 14, 2025) Office of Council Services

Eight evening meetings will be held throughout Maui County next month to ensure residents have a voice in the council’s budget session, Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura announced today.

The meetings will take place on Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi to gather community input on the county’s financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year, July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, Sugimura said. In-person and written testimony is encouraged for all meetings throughout the budget session, she added.

“Engaging with residents where they live and work helps shape a proposed budget that reflects community priorities in these challenging times,” shared Sugimura, who chairs the council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee, which is conducting the budget session. “Participating in this process also creates a sense of shared responsibility in determining Maui County’s future.”

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All meetings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.:

April 1, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall, 91 Pukalani St., Makawao

April 2, Pāʻia Community Center, Social Hall, 252 Hana Hwy., Pāʻia

April 6, Helene Hall, Social Hall, 174 Keawa Pl., Hāna

April 8, Kīhei Community Center, Main Hall, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei

April 9, Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina

April 13, Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Moloka’i

April 15, Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Cafeteria, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

April 16, Council Chamber, Kalana o Maui Building, 8th floor, 200 S. High St., Wailuku (County Council public hearing)

Daytime committee meetings are also planned throughout the budget session in the Council Chamber.

Community members are also encouraged to complete the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Priority Survey, which is available now through 3 p.m. on April 10. For a link to the survey and meeting agendas, visit mauicounty.us/bfed.

Maui budget meetings. PC: Office of Council Services

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For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.